Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,009 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 478,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,132,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORA opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,790. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

