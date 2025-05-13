Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,164,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Domo by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.67. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 120,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,224.33. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Domo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Articles

