Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

BMRC opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.74 million, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

