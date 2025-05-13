Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,315 Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

