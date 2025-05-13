Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $192,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

