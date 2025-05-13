Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 560,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 187,786 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.2%

CXH opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

(Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.