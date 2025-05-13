Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of UAN opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CVR Partners Dividend Announcement

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,532 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.77 per share, for a total transaction of $186,785.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,614.32. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,739,884 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

