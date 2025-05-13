Raymond James Has Strong Estimate for TFPM FY2025 Earnings

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFPM. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 9.1%

TFPM opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.14 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 24.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

