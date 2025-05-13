Raymond James Reduces Earnings Estimates for Suncor Energy

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

SU opened at $35.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.4133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Suncor Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

