Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agree Realty (ADC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC):

Get Agree Realty Co alerts:

5/11/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2025 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2025 – Agree Realty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

4/25/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $82.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Agree Realty Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.