Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agree Realty (ADC)

  • 5/11/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 5/7/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 5/5/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2025 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 4/30/2025 – Agree Realty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
  • 4/25/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 4/25/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/24/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $82.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/3/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

