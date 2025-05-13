Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
