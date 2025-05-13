Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REED

Reed’s Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REED opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.49. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.