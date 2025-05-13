Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $145.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

