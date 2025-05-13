Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RVMD FY2025 Earnings

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Revolution Medicines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.70). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ FY2026 earnings at ($5.40) EPS.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $41.88 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.
In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,928.32. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
