Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 17.0% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

