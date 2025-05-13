Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 281.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rimini Street by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 276,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.33. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.57 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 61,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $201,037.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,842.88. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 28,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $92,886.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,361 shares in the company, valued at $778,544.08. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,507 shares of company stock worth $464,582. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

