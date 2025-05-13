Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,261.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIOGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,261.43 ($82.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.69) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,662 ($61.42) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,024.50 ($53.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,854 ($77.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,557.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,784.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,820 ($63.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,871.20 ($32,768.38). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($66.88), for a total transaction of £31,521.96 ($41,530.91). Company insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

