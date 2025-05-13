Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,261.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,261.43 ($82.50).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.69) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,820 ($63.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,871.20 ($32,768.38). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($66.88), for a total transaction of £31,521.96 ($41,530.91). Company insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.
About Rio Tinto Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.