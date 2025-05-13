Riskified (RSKD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Riskified to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $79.23 million for the quarter.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSKD. DA Davidson cut their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riskified stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

