RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438,024 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,315,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,462.51. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

