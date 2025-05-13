Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. CL King began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $134.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,474.20. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

