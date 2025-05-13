Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for OXY

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

OXY opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after buying an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,053,055,000 after buying an additional 8,896,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,853,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,766,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,337,728 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

