Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.75. Approximately 84,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 71,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

