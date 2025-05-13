Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Shares Up 30.1% – Time to Buy?

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.01 and last traded at C$33.16. Approximately 1,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 827% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.48.

Rubis Trading Up 30.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.34.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

