Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ryerson by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 166,596 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Ryerson Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of RYI opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -340.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,956.90. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $247,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,122.12. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.