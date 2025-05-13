Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 379.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 110.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

