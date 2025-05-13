Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $1.34. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 38,974 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.15.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

