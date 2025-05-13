Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $9.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

SAND stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

