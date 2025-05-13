Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

