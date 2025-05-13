Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Savings Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 61,637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.40. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. Research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.