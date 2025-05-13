Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,800 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

