Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,048 FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Get FB Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,840,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,436,000.

FB Bancorp Price Performance

FB Bancorp stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

FB Bancorp Profile

FB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.