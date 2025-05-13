Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Innoviz Technologies worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,805,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.22 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 17.5%

INVZ opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.40% and a negative net margin of 321.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

