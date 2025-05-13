Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,530 FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of FinWise Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 629,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 231,405 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 123,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FINW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of FINW opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.86. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

