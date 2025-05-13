Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,344 OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

