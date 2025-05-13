Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,600 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

