Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $9,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $313.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

