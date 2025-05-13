Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 194.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market cap of $422.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $55,496.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,075.43. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

