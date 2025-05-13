Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. This trade represents a 71.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

