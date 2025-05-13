Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,889,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

