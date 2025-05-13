Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,848 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,038,000 after acquiring an additional 780,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,713,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,812,000 after buying an additional 110,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

