Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 224,506 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,089,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

LUMN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

