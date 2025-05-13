Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 169.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

