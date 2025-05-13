Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Plexus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Plexus’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Plexus from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In other news, Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $124,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,852.12. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,100. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,137 shares of company stock worth $577,916. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

