Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $34,735,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

