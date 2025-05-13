Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.80 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 162.99% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

