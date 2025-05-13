Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,803,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 820.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 282,521 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 255,338 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $19,520,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $19,002,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Haemonetics stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

