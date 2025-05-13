Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 375.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ NBBK opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $743.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.57. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis Orfanello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $85,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,750.33. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

