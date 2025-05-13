Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,818 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.7%

RKLB opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.