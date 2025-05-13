Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of LifeVantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LFVN opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.41.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.99 million.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.