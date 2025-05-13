Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 626,579 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,657,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 114,280 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,220. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $344,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,609.50. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $3,094,167 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

