Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 112,022 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,022 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,188,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,364,000 after buying an additional 933,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after buying an additional 721,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $57,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,950.90. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

